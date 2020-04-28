Temporary sustained stormy rains are again expected this Tuesday morning in the Rhône valley, on the Paca region and western Corsica, according to forecasts by Météo-France, which had placed the Gard in orange alert.

Powerful thunderstorms were to hit the department overnight from Monday to Tuesday could cause dangerous runoff in urban areas, the source said. The Hérault had also been placed on orange vigilance by Météo-France which withdrew it overnight, the department no longer requiring “particular vigilance”.

Rains sometimes accompanied by hail

Rains that can sometimes be accompanied by hail will shift Tuesday over the Alps, the Côte d’Azur and Corsica around midday. It will snow in the high mountains.

In the afternoon, the showers will gradually be limited to the border Alps and Corsica, losing intensity. The Rhône-Alpes and Paca regions will gradually find dry weather and more variable skies, with a strong west wind near the Mediterranean.

Heavy skies over the rest of the country

In the rest of the country, the weather will change, a westerly regime with wind and showers will quickly set up. The sky will be variable, often loaded. The showers will sometimes be accompanied by thunderclaps in the morning over the western half. It will snow on the Pyrenees above 1800 m.

In the afternoon, this changing weather will reach the North, the Center, the Massif Central and Occitania. The Atlantic coast will find a more serene sky, at the cost of a sensitive west wind. Over the northeast, after a few morning rains, the sky will be loaded with a slight risk of showers.

Minimum temperatures will range from 8 to 15 degrees in general. The maximums will vary between 14 and 19 degrees over the North and West of the country, between 18 and 23 degrees from the Great East to the Mediterranean.