“Stupid Love”, the first track that Gaga released in February, it is a song that seeks to raise energy, with a powerful subtext about allowing yourself to feel the pain. “data-reactid =” 12 “> The wait is over. The anticipated collaboration between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande was released this Friday by the singer of “Born This Way”, and is titled “Rain On Me”, the second single from her new album, Chromatica, which will be released on Friday May 29. Like “Stupid Love”, The first track that Gaga released in February, is a song that seeks to raise energy, with a powerful subtext about allowing yourself to feel the pain.

“I have to live my truth, not keep it, so I don’t lose my mind,” she is heard singing to Grande, who then joins up with Gaga for a powerful message that they provide with euphoria. “I will never worry, at least I’m alive, that it rains on me, that it rains on me.”

On her Instagram account, Gaga presented the single with heartfelt words for Ariana. “Once I felt that I was crying so much that it would not stop. Instead of fighting against it, I thought ‘let this come, I can handle the difficult’; @arianagrande, I love you for your strength and friendship. Let’s show what we have”, the artist wrote.

Grande did the same on her social network, with an inspiring story. “I once knew a woman who knew pain the same way I did, who cried as much as I did, who drank wine like I did, ate pasta like me, and whose heart was bigger than her body. I immediately felt like a sister, and then she took me by the hand and invited me to the beautiful world of Chromatica, and together we were able to express how beautiful it is to heal and cry, I hope this song makes you feel joyful as it makes us. I love you, @ladygaga, you are a shocking superwoman, “Grande said.

Chromatica is the successor to Joanne, the album that Gaga released in 2016, two years before the boom that was her performance and collaboration for the soundtrack of A Star is Born, whose central theme, “Shallow”, earned her no less than an Oscar for best original song.

Interview with Carlos Vives: “Much of today’s most successful music has the essence of cumbia”, the genre that unites Latin America“data-reactid =” 27 “>Interview with Carlos Vives: “Much of today’s most successful music has the essence of cumbia”, the genre that unites Latin America