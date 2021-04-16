Rain of criticism of Tamara Falcó in networks for her opinions in ‘El hormiguero’ about vaccines

After the video call interview with American actor Bryan Cranston this Thursday in El hormiguero, Pablo Motos gave way to the gathering with Tamara Falcó, Cristina Pardo, Nuria Roca and Juan del Val.

In the past week, Isabel Preysler’s daughter’s views on the AstraZeneca vaccine stating that “I would rather not wear it, really. From the beginning I said I wanted Pfizer’s”, they generated a lot of controversy.

This Thursday, the subject was discussed again in the gathering of the Antena 3 program where, once again, Falcó insisted that she was not in favor of this vaccine and that she would be able to reject it if it were offered to her because “I want to be able to choose.”stated the collaborator.

Motos asked her: “If they told you: Hello Tamara, we are going to put you AstraZeneca”, she replied laughing: “Well, I would say: Ciao, pescao”, causing surprise in the presenter and the rest of the gathering.

I do not want to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca because I want them to assure me that the vaccine they are going to give me is safe And, for now, Pzifer is the one that is giving the best results, “said Isabel Preysler’s daughter.

Gathering of 'El hormiguero' ATRESMEDIA

Who added: “I prefer that doses continue to arrive and wait a little more. It is also my freedom”. Roca replied that “with these kinds of decisions we also put other people’s lives at risk. because if we do not take advantage of the vaccines that we have and do not create a protected society, we will end up infecting people who are going to get very sick and who are going to die. “

Falcó pointed out: “What if the person who dies of a blood clot touches me?”, To which the Valencian replied: “And do you go out into the street and drop a flowerpot? There are risks in life and in such a difficult situation, we can take minimal risk so that people can continue to function. “

The opinions of the Marchioness of Griñón generated a lot of controversy in networks, where she received a shower of criticism: “How can you think so lightly about a thing as serious as vaccines”, “Tamara Falcó’s speech was very bad” or “it is sowing doubts about vaccination”, among others.