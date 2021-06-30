Rain leaves slides and fall of poles, tarps and trees in CDMX

MEXICO CITY.- The rains that fell in Mexico City caused rough waters to fall, advertising banners, trees and poles fell, and even a landslide.

The Cuautepec area in Gustavo A. Madero was the most affected because the water runoff caused flooding and even detachment of the pavement, according to the report of the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC).

In the First Closed Hank González corner of Del Tanque, the lowering of rough waters caused 25 linear meters to rise from the asphalt of a street and the water entered the patio of a house.

In Ignacio Zaragoza on the corner of Avenida Economía, in the Cuatro Árboles neighborhood, in Venustiano Carranza, a 10 by 20 meter canvas was detached from a spectacular advertisement.

On Avenida Del Castillo at the corner of Alcanfores, in Arboledas de Cuautepec, as a result of the softening of the ground caused by the rain, 2 cubic meters of earth and stones slipped from a property, the material was deposited in the backyard of a house built on a slope, without registering injuries or major damages.

In total, by 9:00 p.m. the agency reported five puddles and water runoff in Cuautepec.

