Rain leaves puddles, fallen trees and landslides in CDMX

MEXICO CITY.- The rain that has fallen throughout the day in Mexico City has left puddles, fallen trees and branches, as well as landslides, according to reports from capital authorities.

At dawn and tomorrow 8 trees and branches fell and in the afternoon another 4 were added.

While 4 considerable puddles with straps of up to 25 centimeters were formed throughout the day in roads such as Eje 10 Sur, Periférico, Apatlaco and Camino a Nativitas.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) reported on two landslides, one in Xochimilco and the other in Gustavo A. Madero, without reporting injured persons.

In a property of the San Andrés Ahuayucan neighborhood in the Xochimilco mayor’s office, the earth slipped and remained on a house after workers tried to cut the slope for a construction, however, the rain had softened the ground.

On Piña Street in the Tlalpexco neighborhood, in Gustavo A. Madero, about 10 meters of earth slipped from Cerro del Chiquihuite due to the accumulation of water, the material was deposited on the patio and roof of a house built in a precarious way.

While on Avenida Aztecas in the Ajusco neighborhood, in Coyoacán, in a place set up as a laundry a wall about 5 meters long by 4 meters high collapsed due to the softening of the materials due to the rain since it did not have structural elements .

Due to the fact that during the course of the day light rain was registered, the Collective Transport System operated with slow train movements.

Due to the rain, the Iztapalapa mayor’s office suspended a day of tequio in Canal de Chalco. A National Guard event on Campo Marte was also suspended.

