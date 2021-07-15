Rain leaves 8 puddles, 3 fallen trees and branches

MEXICO CITY.- The rain that fell this Wednesday in Mexico City left 8 flooding between 5 and 25 centimeters of strap, two trees and a fallen branch, as a result a woman was injured.

Precipitation was generalized in the capital, but the Iztapalapa mayor’s office was the area where the most rain fell with 31.50 millimeters, followed by Coyoacán with 24.89 and Álvaro Obregón with 23.88, according to the records of the 20:00 hours of the Water System From Mexico City.

Generalized rain throughout the CDMX territory. #TrabajandoJuntos # OperativoLluvias2021 @SacmexCDMX @SGIRPC_CDMX # 911CDMX # C5 – C5 CDMX (@ C5_CDMX) July 15, 2021

It may interest you: Rain leaves puddles in CDMX; activate Yellow Alert

Among the flooded roads were Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas, Eje 8 Sur Calzada Ermita Iztapalapa, Congress of Chilpancingo, Generalísimo Morelos, among others.

In Vereda corner Andador 7 in Villa Coapa, a 15-meter-long eucalyptus detached from its root and injured a 54-year-old woman who was assessed by paramedics. The tree was leaning against the fence of an apartment building.

