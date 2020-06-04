Cars damaged during the passage of the tropical storm in Panchimalco, El Salvador. (Free Press Photo: .)

The number of people who died due to the rains that have affected El Salvador since the weekend rose to 20 when an avalanche buried a family of 7 people during the early hours of this Wednesday, as authorities try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the more than 11 thousand sheltered.

According to official figures, tropical storm Amanda and the influence of Cristóbal have caused the death of 20 people, another 6 are missing and 24,873 families have been affected.

The heavy rains registered on Wednesday night and early morning caused a landslide to come loose in a neighborhood in the central town of Santo Tomás, where a family of 7 people was buried.

“We do not officially have the recovery of the bodies yet, we are ensuring the conditions of the place to be able to make the rescue,” the head of the El Salvador Fire Department, Edwin Chavarría, told reporters.

He added that this family group, made up of two adults and their five young children, “is practically under the rubble,” without the government officially declaring them as deceased.

According to the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (MARN), it is expected that “temporary rains due to the tropical storm Cristóbal” will continue in the country with “conditions of very high probability of occurrence of multiple landslides and falls of rocks ”.

The areas with the highest risk of landslides are found in the volcanoes of San Salvador (center), Santa Ana (northwest), San Vicente (scepter) and the Berlin-Tecapa volcanic complex (east).

A group of people takes refuge in a shelter set up for inhabitants of communities at risk from floods and overflows in El Salvador. (Free Press Photo: .)

Sheltered at risk

The head of the Ministry of Health, Francisco Alabí, said this Wednesday during a press conference that “rains can trigger elevations in cases (of COVID-19) and, therefore, Health is applying the necessary protocols to control the increase in positive ”.

“The tropical storm can increase contagion, so we have moved health teams to shelters,” he said.

The Government reports 11,179 refugees in 210 shelters in 13 of the 14 departments of the country. However, some reports from the local press indicate that there are affected people who do not go to these places for fear of catching the new coronavirus.

Alabí pointed out that the two emergencies that affect the country “can enhance each other”, so he urged the population to continue applying preventive measures.

He also reported that two more people died from the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 51.

It is a 51-year-old man, who suffered from diabetes and worked as a driver in the Ministry of Health, and a member of the Armed Forces.

The president of the Medical College, Milton Brizuela, recently told Efe that “the need of the population for income and food can cause this confinement to be broken up in a disorderly way and that can cause a new outbreak or an increase in cases that exceeds our precarious health system ”.

In El Salvador there are also 1,468 active cases and 1,186 people have recovered, to total 2,770 affected people.