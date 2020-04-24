THE Southern Brazil had little rain during the summer, which caused great losses to agriculture. The most serious situation is that of Rio Grande do Sul. On April 23, more than two hundred cities in Rio Grande do Sul had declared an emergency because of the drought.

In addition, the lack of rain caused the state’s rivers and streams to reach critical levels of water availability, in several gaucho basins, compromising supply and energy generation.

O the first month of autumn 2020, completed on April 20, also did not bring rain to southern Brazil. April is being very dry and the lack of rain is also noticed in the capitals. In 23 days, the accumulated rainfall volume is more than 70% below the average in the three capitals.

Photo of Dolores Klassen, Aceguá (RS)

#fiqueemcasa, see the weather forecast, go to the window to take a sun and click #otempodajanela.

In approximate values, according to INMET – Instituto Nacional de Meteorologia – from April 1 until 9 am on the 23rd, Porto Alegre accumulated almost 28 mm, 74% below the historical average for April that is 107 mm. In Florianópolis, the total rain in this period it was approximately 12 mm, 90% below average for April which is 123 mm. In Curitiba, according to INMET, it rained almost 22 mm in 23 days, a total that is 77% below average for this month which is 96 mm.

Rain in sight

With the predominance of dry air, the sun and the blue sky will still be present in the South Region until Saturday, April 25, but the forecast is for a change in weather on Sunday. Areas of instability associated with a cold front will cause rain on Sunday, April 26, for almost all of Rio Grande do Sul, in the west of Santa Catarina and Paraná.

On Monday, 27, the rain gains strength over Rio Grande do Sul.

Climate trend for may

THE good news is that the most recent rain forecast simulations point to a turning point in time starting on Sunday. THE May weather forecast indicates rain for southern Brazil. However, caution is needed. The water deficiency is great and the May rain, if the forecast is confirmed, it will not end the drought.

Patrícia Madeira, a meteorologist from Climatempo, a specialist in weather forecasting observes: “The month of May will be the most generous in rain of the year so far. The rain will not be frequent, however the two cold fronts should guarantee more comprehensive rain over the South Region. Other rain events may occur outside these cold fronts, but which will benefit small areas “.

Live on the weather forecast for May 2020

See too:

Forecast Brazil – Dry air prevails in south-central Brazil