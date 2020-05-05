The rains that could bring relief to corn producers in Brazil this week have been less intense than expected, especially for some regions of the Southeast and Midwest, while frosts are expected to occur until Friday in some areas of Paraná, which may generate occasional losses, forecasters said on Tuesday.

Much of the center-south of Brazil had, in the last 30 days, little rainfall and well below the average for the period, an important moment for the development of the second corn crop, which accounts for about three quarters of the Brazilian cereal production. The day before, INTL FCStone consultancy revised the harvest forecast down to 72.6 million tonnes.

“The risk for the occurrence of losses in the off-season corn has increased a lot, since regions of São Paulo, Goiás and Minas Gerais are not expected to receive sufficient rainfall volumes to allow good development and, above all, good pollination and beginning of grain filling “, said agrometeorologist Marco Antonio dos Santos, from Rural Clima.

According to him, this would result in a decrease in productivity with an impact on the national harvest, currently estimated by Rural Clima at 74 million tons.

“Regarding the rains forecast for the coming days, the most recent simulations have weakened, there is no forecast of significant rain for São Paulo, Triângulo Mineiro, Goiás … On the other hand, the rain forecast for tomorrow (Wednesday) in Paraná is 10 to 15 millimeters “, added Somar meteorologist Celso Oliveira.

According to him, there are people from Paraná who have already had losses due to dry weather and are “asking for insurance”, but some cooperatives in other areas claim that the rain came at the right time.

He said that western Paraná should receive rainfall, unlike other regions, such as the southeast and central-west of the state, which will face a more irregular situation.

Oliveira also said that the important BR-163 producing region, in Mato Grosso, should have “welcome” rains of up to 20 millimeters this week, but others, such as Araguaia, will benefit less.

“It was better, the predicted rain was more comprehensive, more intense, but now it shows signs of weakening,” said Oliveira, recalling that next week has a new “predicted rain episode” and that this will not be the last of the month of May, a traditionally drier season in the center-south.

FROST IN VIEW

Meteorologists also warned of the arrival of the first frosts of the winter season in Paraná, whose second crop is estimated at 12.2 million tons by the Department of Rural Economy (Deral), a state government agency, which already points to a harvest 600 thousand tons below potential due to last month’s drought.

“In terms of rain, the State was punished, we had a confirmed loss of 600 thousand tons, mainly in the west, which we have already pointed out. The Campo Mourão region has not yet reported losses this month, but certainly in the month that there will already be some appointment because it also suffers from the drought issue. The northern region also has no indication of loss, but the bias is negative, “said Deral specialist Edmar Gervásio.

With regard to frosts, he estimates that they should occur more in lowlands, without risks to the crop as a whole. This opinion is shared by the meteorologist at Somar.

The agro-meteorologist at Rural Clima said that several points in southern Brazil will have frosts, especially in the early hours of Thursday and Friday. The intense cold will also advance to São Paulo and Minas Gerais.

Asked if the risks to the harvest increased more due to the scarce rains or the cold, Santos said: “both, but more due to the lack of rain”.

