At areas of instability of a cold front cause an increase in clouds and rain and thunderstorms in almost all regions of the state of São Paulo during this Wednesday, May 13. There is a risk of heavy rain in some regions. The temperature drops again in the next few days.

Forecast for Wednesday

Cloudiness increases throughout the state of São Paulo throughout the day, but in the Greater São Paulo and in most regions of São Paulo, the sun appears and the rain showers should only occur in the afternoon or at night.

On the border with Paraná, between the west and the south coast of São Paulo, the weather is very unstable, with rain throughout the day and risk of moderate to heavy rain.

For the time being, there is no forecast of rain just for the north coast, Vale do Paraíba and for the Franca region, in the extreme north of the state of São Paulo.

Even with the return of rain, temperatures are high in most regions of São Paulo.

THE Thursday, 14, it will still be very cloudy and rain conditions in the state of São Paulo. The east of the state, including Greater São Paulo, will have a cloudy, cold and rainy day at any time.

Photo of João Basso, Sao Paulo (SP)

When will the temperature drop?

THE temperature starts to drop from this Thursday, May 14, because in addition to a lot of cloudiness and rain, the cold air of polar origin that comes with the cold front spreads over the state of São Paulo. The feeling will be cold throughout the day, especially in the south and east of the state.

In Greater São Paulo, and throughout the east of the state, including the coast, humid, cloudy, and cold weather will also predominate on Friday. It will feel cold all day. But this time, the temperature will not be as low as last week.

