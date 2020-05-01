On this Friday, the May Day holiday, new areas of instability are developing between Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina, associated with a system of low atmospheric pressure. Clouds charged from these areas of instability are advancing over the Southern Region of Brazil.

Rain forecast for southern states

The weather forecast for the northern Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, Florianopolis, many clouds, few periods of sunshine and rain at various times of the day. At the east of Paraná, including Curitiba, the cloudiness increases in the morning, but the rain will start from the afternoon.

In central and southwestern areas of Paraná, including region of Ivaí and Foz do Iguaçu, the sun must appear during the morning and it rains in the form of blows between the afternoon and the night. To north-central Paraná, the forecast is for sun, heat and increased cloudiness this Friday, but it shouldn’t rain yet.

The Uruguaiana and Santa Maria regions may experience light and rapid rain in the morning, but from the afternoon onwards it no longer rains and the sun predominates. The forecast for the other areas of Rio Grande do Sul and including Porto Alegre, it is sunny and no rain.

Attention situation

In the north of Rio Grande do Sul, in Santa Catarina and in the south and east of Paraná there is risk of rain with moderate to strong intensity this Friday, which must be located and may be accompanied by lightning and wind gusts.

Paraná unstable on Saturday

The areas of instability will advance further over the state of Paraná this Saturday, May 2.

The east of Paraná must have rain at various times, many clouds and few periods of sunshine. The forecast for the north and north coast of Santa Catarina and passing rain. In Florianópolis the rain will be concentrated during the morning.

In other areas of the South the sun will come out strong. In the north of Paraná, there may be rain showers starting in the afternoon and the weather remains steady in other places.

Dry air on Sunday

Dry, cold air of polar origin gains strength over the South on Sunday, May 3, and makes the weather steady again. The sun will come out strong and there is no forecast of rain in the entire Region. In the east of Paraná, the sun appears between many clouds during the morning.

Sunday dawn will be a little cold in the south of Brazil and some places should register temperatures just below 10 ° C.

