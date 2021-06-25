Rain floods under bridges; Cuauhtémoc, GAM and V. Carranza the most affected

MEXICO CITY.- The heavy rain that has been registered during this Thursday in mayors as Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero and Venustiano Carranza has caused multiple floods and stagnations.

Some under bridges presented flooding, such is the case of Insurgentes and La Raza, as well as in Eje 2 Norte and Calle de Pino.

In addition, Circuito Interior registered flooding at the height of Ciprés street, Atlampa neighborhood and the Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

Other puddles are located in:

Organ and Callejón de Rayón, Colonia Centro, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office. England and San Simón, San Simón Tolnahuac neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office. Under the Eulalia Guzmán y Ciprés bridge, Atlampa neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc town hall. Under the Union Congress Bridge and the Interior Circuit, 7 de Noviembre neighborhood, Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office. Eje 2 Norte and Emiliano Zapata, 20 de Noviembre neighborhood, Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office. Under the Insurgentes bridge and Eje Central, Guadalupe Victoria neighborhood, Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office. Circuito Interior al Norte y Norte 29, Pensador Mexicano neighborhood, Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office. Under the Insurgentes and Guerrero bridge, San Simón Tolnahuac neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

Personnel from the Water System of the City of Mexico City worked to evacuate the stagnant water. At least 3 vehicles suffered mechanical damage and were broken down.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) warned that the rains will spread to the municipalities surrounding Tláhuac, Milpa Alta, Xochimilco and Tlalpan.

Rains are recorded in @Alc_Tlahuac, @GobMilpaAlta, @XochimilcoAl and @TlalpanAl which in the next hour will extend to the surrounding districts. Stay informed and follow our recommendations. # LaPrentaciónEsNuestraFuerza pic.twitter.com/PfVFN4h8xq – Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and PC (@SGIRPC_CDMX) June 25, 2021

