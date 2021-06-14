Rain floods the whereabouts of Indios Verdes and other parts of the capital

MEXICO CITY.- The rain that is registered this Sunday in Mexico City has already left puddles, an outbreak of sewage and drops of water in different points. Surroundings of the Cetram Indios Verdes are flooded.

#Flood on Av. Insurgentes Norte and the Centram of @MetroCDMX “Indios Verdes” due to the rain this afternoon. @ TuAlcaldiaGAM @ C5_CDMX @OVIALCDMX @UCS_GCDMX @Soymemomartinez @ahoramasoficial @ blue_bellxy66 @mali_dommH pic.twitter.com/pxy66 @mali_dommH pic.twitter.com/pxy96 – @APOYO ZACATENCO GAM (@apoyozacatenco) June 13, 2021

#flooded #IndiosVerdes #rain @SacmexCDMX @GobCDMX @Claudiashein this is how the whereabouts of Indios Verdes look today Sunday afternoon; heavy rain in the area pic.twitter.com/zoW1j7ykl6 – Uriel Muñoz Suárez (@ UrielMS88) June 13, 2021

Due to the persistence of rain this Sunday, the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of Mexico City (SGIRPC) updated the Yellow Alert for 12 municipalities.

They are Álvaro Obregón, Coyoacán, Cuajimalpa, Magdalena Contreras, Tlalpan, Xochimilco, Azcapotzalco, Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Miguel Hidalgo and Venustiano Carranza.

#AlertaAmarilla is updated due to the persistence of #rain on the demarcations of @AlcaldiaAO, @Alcaldia_Coy, @AlcCuajimalpa, @ALaMagdalenaC, @TlalpanAl and @XochimilcoAl; is maintained in @AzcapotzalcoMx, @AlcCuauhtemocMx, @TuAlcaldiaGAM, @IztacalcoAl, @AlcaldiaMHmx and @A_VCarranza pic.twitter.com/NsAA2Gu50r – Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and PC (@SGIRPC_CDMX) June 14, 2021

He indicated that between 19:15 and 22:00, rain and wind of up to 59 kilometers per hour will prevail.

The areas affected by this afternoon’s rainfall are the following:

Waterlogging in Moyobamba and Mollendo, Residencial Zacatenco neighborhood, Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office. Waterlogging on Unión y Línea avenue, Fraccionamiento los Framboyanes neighborhood, Tlalpan mayor’s office. Waterlogging on Insurgentes direction South and Fama, La Fama neighborhood, Tlalpan mayor’s office. Flooding on Tláhuac avenue and Callejón Bandera, San Andrés Tomatlán neighborhood, Iztapalapa neighborhood. Waterlogging on Calzada México-Xochimilco and Kyoto, Arenal de Guadalupe neighborhood. Lower water in Miguel Hidalgo y Del Puente, San Bartolo Ameyalco neighborhood. Bajada de Agua in Calzada de Tlalpan and Hermenegildo Galeana, Niño de Jesús neighborhood, from Tezoquipa to José María Morelos, Tlalpan mayor’s office. Bajada de Agua over Rey Yupanqui and David R. Scott, Chimalcoyotl neighborhood, Tlalpan. Sewage outbreak in San Jerónimo and Ayotla, Pueblo Nuevo neighborhood, Magdalena Contreras mayor’s office. Lowering of the water on the Cuernavaca Railway and the First Substation in San Nicolás Totolapan, Magdalena Contreras.

There is a drop in water on Calz. From Tlalpan and Hermenegildo Galeana, Niño Jesús neighborhood, from Tezoquipa to José María Morelos, @TlalpanAl. # OperativoLluvias2021 #TrabajandoJuntos # 911CDMX @SGIRPC_CDMX @SacmexCDMX. # C5 pic.twitter.com/1wzV3YJVnT – C5 CDMX (@ C5_CDMX) June 14, 2021

