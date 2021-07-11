Rain floods streets and avenues in CDMX

MEXICO CITY

Flooded streets and avenues and several stranded cars was part of the balance of the rain that fell this Saturday in Mexico City. In addition, there were fallen trees and branches and the collapse of a fence that slightly injured one person.

Roads such as Periférico at the height of Tlalpan Viaduct, the low bridge of Eje 10 Sur and the Mexico-Puebla Highway, secondary streets of colonias del Ajusco Medio in Tlalpan and others in Tláhuac and Magdalena Contreras they suffered floods of up to 50 centimeters.

By 8:00 p.m., the highest rainfall levels were recorded in Magdalena Contreras with 20.83 millimeters, according to the records of the Mexico City Water System (Sacmex).

On the low bridge of Axis 10 South and the Mexico-Puebla HighwayAt least three vehicles were stranded in the pond, while on Tecoh Street in the Pedregal de San Nicolás neighborhood in Tlalpan 1 taxi, 1 bus, 1 ambulance and 1 private truck were partially submerged in a “lagoon” that was formed by water runoff.

On Avenida Tláhuac, in the Zacatenco neighborhood, in the Tláhuac mayor’s office, firefighters had to push a delivery truck that was stranded in a puddle.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection It also reported 3 trees and 3 fallen branches, 15 puddles up to 50 centimeters wide and 1 collapse of a fence on a property in the town of San Francisco Tlaltenco that slightly injured a motorcyclist.

* brc