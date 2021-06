It started Wimbledon 2021 and it started to rain, a legendary tradition. For now, the day is completely stopped due to the rainfall, which will accompany us throughout the first week of competition. Luckily the tournament has two covered courts, where we can see tennis today. The action will begin at 2:00 p.m. (Spanish time) on Track 1 (Sabalenka-Niculescu) and from 2:30 p.m. on Central Court (Djokovic-Draper).