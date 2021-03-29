Rain can power 100 LED bulbs per drop

Scientists have been investigating this type of energy production for years, but the task of converting the energy of raindrops in electricity it is much more complex than obtaining it through hydroelectric plants. They use the movement of a rising tide or flowing current to produce electricity, and They are the evolution of the old mills that used the current of the rivers to generate power.

For this reason, the efficiency of energy conversion with this approach is quite low, and the so-called triboelectric effect (the physical phenomenon that allows energy to be produced when a drop hits a surface) that has been achieved with traditional generators has always been very far reaching. limited.

New research published in Nature, however, appears to have found a method that could generate enough power from a single raindrop to light up 100 tiny LED bulbs. This is an extraordinary leap forward in terms of efficiency: several thousand times more than traditional devices.

Specifically, researchers from the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) say that with a drop of 100 microliters of water released from a height of 15 centimeters they can obtain a voltage of more than 140V. Thus, according to the data provided by the team, the instantaneous power density of your drip electric generator would reach up to 50.1W per square meter.

Taking advantage of the water cycle and generating electricity from rainy days could be one way to increase our use of renewable energy.