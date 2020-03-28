The National Meteorological Service issued a warning about isolated rains in areas of the northeast, center and south of the Mexican Republic

By: Web Writing

Through its Twitter account, the National Water Commission reported that it is expected rains in the following hours in areas of New Lion, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, SanLuisPotosí and Querétaro.

For its part, the National Meteorological Service issued a notice on rains isolated in areas of the northeast, center and south of the Mexican Republic.

At the same time, it reported on front No. 45, which will enter into a process of dissipation over the northeast of the country and will no longer affect Mexico.

Also that the entrance of humidity from both oceans will cause cloudy evening with probability of showers in Chiapas and rains isolated in the states of the northeast, center and south of the national territory.

Likewise, a high pressure system in the middle levels of the atmosphere will favor the gradual rise in temperatures and the decrease in temperatures. rains in most of the Mexican Republic.

Forecast Precipitation for today March 22, 2020:

Intervals of showers (5.1 to 25 liters per square meter): Chiapas.

Showers isolated (0.1 to 5.0 liters per square meter): Baja California, New Lion, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla, Veracruz, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Oaxaca and Quintana Roo.