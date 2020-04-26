For this Sunday, heavy rains accompanied by electric shocks, gusts of wind and possible hail fall are expected in Nuevo León and Tamaulipas

Mexico.- The National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported that this Sunday will be registered strong rains accompanied by electric shocks, gusts of wind and possible fall of hail in New Lion, Tamaulipas, Puebla, Veracruz, San Luis Potosí and Hidalgo.

The SMN indicated that low pressure channels over the center of the national territory and in the Yucatan Peninsula will cause rains strong with electric shocks, winds strong and fall hail in the State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatan.

As well as gusts of wind from 50 to 60 kilometers per hour (km / h) in Chihuahua, Coahuila, New Lion, Tamaulipas, Durango, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

The Cold Front Number 57, which will extend from the northeast of the Gulf of Mexico to Veracruz, and a low pressure channel will cause rains punctual forts in Chiapas, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

They are also forecast rains strong in the State of Mexico, New Lion and Querétaro; intervals of showers in Campeche, Coahuila, Mexico City, Durango, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Morelos, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas, as well as rains isolated in Aguascalientes, Chihuahua, Guerrero and Jalisco. In storm areas, electric shocks, gusts of wind, and hail may be generated.

The cold air mass of the frontal system will cause a decrease in temperature in the northeast and east of Mexico, and a north component wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km / h on the coasts of the Isthmus and the Gulf of Tehuantepec Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Maximum temperatures are estimated that could exceed 45 degrees Celsius for Guerrero and Michoacán; Highs of 40 to 45 degrees Celsius in Campeche, Chiapas, Jalisco, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Puebla, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Tabasco and Yucatan.

Likewise, maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius are forecast for Baja California, Baja California Sur, Colima, the State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Sonora, Veracruz and southern Zacatecas.

At dawn, minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 degrees Celsius could be registered in the mountain areas of Chihuahua and Durango.