Rain and Bourdais, protagonists in the first Indianapolis test

04/09/2021 at 10:22 CEST

EFE

The veteran French pilot Sebastien bourdais of AJ Foyt Racing was the fastest this Thursday among the 32 drivers who made laps Thursday in open practice of the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500, which included a rain delay of more than five hours at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Bourdais was among a group of 11 drivers who climbed the 2.5-mile (4,023-kilometer) oval in the final 70 minutes of track activity in the Veterans Refresher Trials and the Rookie Orientation Program, and made a superior lap of 224,427 mph (361,180 kilometers per hour) in the famous No. 14 ROKiT Chevrolet presented by the legendary four-time winner of the Indy 500, American AJ Foyt.

The veteran French rider made his top lap in the closing minutes of the final session, which resembled the “Happy Hour” of a day of practice. Indy 500 with cars racing in aerodynamic packages.

He was among the veterans who needed to complete the two-phase upgrade test as he did not compete in “The Greatest Show of Racing” of 2020.

“A pretty good review of AJ Foyt No. 14,” he stated. Bourdais. “That ROKiT was pretty good. It always feels a little different when you start at low speed and the car is never really settled, but we went through both phases and we are ready to go tomorrow and start working properly. It’s all good.”

Rain stopped the veterans-only opening session at 12:30 pm (ET). A second heavy rain around 3:15 pm Delayed track activity until the track reopened at 6:03 pm under blue skies and sunshine that allowed the session to continue.

Track activity will return tomorrow, Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm (Eastern Time), with no rain forecast.

The novice refresher and orientation tests will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., and veterans will be back on the track from 10 to 11 a.m. The track will be open to all drivers from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Conor Daly he was the second fastest driver overall and fastest in the 90-minute morning session before heavy rain hit Indianapolis.

Daly’s highest lap was 222,714 (358,423 kilometers per hour) in the US Air Force No. 47 Chevrolet shipped by Ed carpenter Racing, also with the help of an aerodynamic trailer.

Sage Karam was third overall with 222,408 (357,930 kilometers), with his best lap in the No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet also in the final session after the rain stopped taking center stage with its unwanted presence.

Ed Carpenter, a three-time Indy 500 pole winner, was fourth with 221,296 (356.141 kilometers) in the No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet.

The three-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, the Brazilian Helio castroneves, completed the top five with 221,097 (355,821) in the No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda.

Rookie of the Year Rinus VeeKay suffered a broken finger in an accident at Turn 1 just 11 minutes of activity on the track in his No. 21 Chevrolet Sonax / Autogeek presented by ECR. He was authorized to drive.

While the Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya, 45 years old, returning to the 500-mile competition as a rookie after winning it on his debut in 2000, completed 45 laps in the No. 86 (Arrow McLaren SP) and posted his fastest time of 352,621 kilometers per hour.

The Indianapolis 105 mile edition is scheduled for Sunday, May 30.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins April 17-18 with the Honda Indy Grand Prix presented by AmFirst at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama.