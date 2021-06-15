Rail very sure to take title from Yeimi

MEXICO – Angélica Rascón (in the photo) is preparing conscientiously, with all determination and dedication, to contest and take away the WBC Super Bantamweight World Championship from Yamileth Mercado, on Saturday 26 at the ¨Rodrigo M. Quevedo¨ gym in Chihuahua, Chihuahua in a co-promotion of Promociones Zanfer and 2M Promotions, which will be broadcast nationally by Azteca 7, the House of Boxing.

The so-called “Mucuishle Sexymo” Rascón (10-0-0, 2 ko’s) said that as soon as he received the information from his Ciudad Juárez coach, Felipe de la Torre, that there was an offer to face “Yeimi”, immediately he accepted it with great joy.

“We immediately said yes, with great pleasure, the opportunity comes to me in the best moment of my life, I have not stopped training, I have been preparing in the mountains of Washington state for 8 weeks and I am sure that we are going to offer a war in the ring and I will be the new world champion ”, said the challenger.

Angelica said that she knows “Yeimi” so much that she has everything she does above the ring engraved in her memory, her movements, her blows, her style.

“I have seen Yamileth since she debuted in professional boxing, I have followed every step that she takes because I knew that one day we were going to face each other, and I knew it was going to be for a world championship and in Chihuahua, as it will happen on Saturday the 26th. .

I thank the companies Promotions Zanfer and 2M Promotions for the opportunity, we are going to give heart and soul above the ring to achieve the world championship of the best boxing body: the WBC, on June 26 there will be a lot of drama and emotion in our fight “, Rascón assured.

The 29-year-old Texan explained that her nickname “Mucuishle Sexymo” comes from the main character in the movie “Milion Dollar Baby and that she has a 10-year-old daughter, Aylín.



Angélica explained that her preparation was in a fight rhythm, as she was scheduled for a fight on July 16 in Texas, where Érik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera will face each other, however, when the opportunity came to face “Yeimi”, she took advantage of it. because she knows that her dream of being a world champion is close.

“I have a lot of chances to win, Yamileth has the perfect style for me, I appreciate that Yeimi went to Kenya, Africa for a world championship, that’s very brave, and then he conquered it here in Chihuahua, he brought him closer to us, Thank you for that Yamileth, but now we go for what you have and now it is my dream and I will achieve it at all costs ”, said the challenger.

Rascón added that Yamileth is a girl who, although she is strong and boxing very well, we are at the same level. “He does not have the experience of Jackie Nava or ‘Barbie’ Juárez, she is a rival that I know very well and I will clearly win,” he said.

Angélica Rascón performs the strong part of her preparation in Seattle, Washington, and performs her gym sessions in the warmest weather possible. ”I will have the advantage of the altitude, but another factor will be the heat and humidity, in Chihuahua it will be doing a lot of heat and the show will be a closed place, that is why we are also working under very hot circumstances, so as not to have to adapt there in Chihuahua ”, he revealed.

The “Mucuishle Sexymo” pointed out that she sparred daily, up to 10 and 12 rounds against male rivals, and has polished her technique and speed. “I am very happy that there will be an audience in the stands, that is a great motivation and I think that it will be divided, because many people have given me their full support. One of my sponsors got me a truck, which will leave Ciudad Juárez full with my parents, my brothers, my friends and people who have always supported me ”, he declared.

Finally, Angélica Rascón invited the fans of Chihuahua, and all of Mexico, not to miss this fight, because she warns, it will be a war. ”I know that she gives everything in the ring, she is a warrior, and I am psyched to beat her , I am going to fight with everything and everyone, I am going to make my fight and I am going to win it clearly and fairly ”, he concluded.

Tickets are on sale, digitally, on the www.startickets.mx page.