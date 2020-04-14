The Finn assures that he practices motocross and stays in shape

He is not very attentive to television and newspapers

Confinement due to the Covid-19 coronavirus can be boring for many people, but Kimi Räikkönen has such a big house that she can practice motocross and keep fit. The Finn says he does “more or less the same” as he usually does in preseason or between races.

“I have set up a small room as a gym, but there is enough space around the house to do my daily exercises. As it is very far from everything, I can also do motocross. It is not a problem. I do more or less the same thing I do in preseason or between races. It really hasn’t changed, “says Räikkönen in an interview for Auto Hebdo.

The 2007 world champion has never been much of a friend to current affairs, and now that he’s a parent he doesn’t spend much time in front of a screen to check the news, either.

“I don’t watch the news much on television and I don’t read the newspaper too often. I keep up with my cell phone, but I’m not obsessed. Also, even if I needed to find out more I couldn’t, because the kids keep me busy. Being father is a full time job. ”

As for the Australian Grand Prix, the Alfa Romeo driver was one of the most convinced that it should not be disputed. In fact, before being definitively canceled, he got on a plane back home with other pilots – Sebastian Vettel, for example. Kimi believes the decision should have been made earlier.

“There was no other solution. In view of what was happening in Europe, it was more than likely to happen. The decision could certainly have been made sooner,” added the Finnish pilot.

In addition, he reveals that, since the factories remain closed, he does not speak to his engineers about technical aspects, although he does keep up-to-date on a personal level.

“We had quite a few conversations the week after returning from Australia, but now that the factory is closed and we are on ‘summer vacation’ until mid-April, there is no need.”

“We checked everything after the winter tests and, since then, unfortunately we have not had the opportunity to run. We send each other messages, but nothing about the work,” says Räikkönen to conclude.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.