The Finn has completed 52 laps on a karting circuit with his son

Little Robin dresses up for Alfa Romeo for the day with his father

Formula 1 returns the weekend of July 5 with the Austrian GP and Kimi Räikkönen is already preparing for his return to the track. The Finnish driver took advantage of the Sunday to go to a karting circuit to ride in the best company, with his son Robin.

Minttu Räikkönen has been the photojournalist on the Finnish family’s fun karting afternoon, in which father and son took to the track on a go-kart track. Kimi’s wife could not help but share a comparison of father and son dressed as pilots:

VIDEO: Räikkönen prepares the restart with an afternoon of #karting as a family – https://t.co/RpVUsXXHbn # F1 pic.twitter.com/imxpl8wKTo – SoyMotor.com (@SoyMotor) June 22, 2020

Robin, just five years old, and his father completed 52 laps. Despite his young age, the little boy has inherited a passion for speed and it is common to see him roll alongside the Alfa Romeo driver since he did it for the first time last year.

In this way, Räikkönen completes his set-up with an exceptional partner before a season that may be the last for him in Formula 1. The Finn has not renewed his contract with Alfa Romeo, which ends this year 2020. He recently explained that abandoning category was a possibility, but not something decided.

However, his continuity will not depend on how competitive his car is, but on what he is capable of doing and whether he has a good time or not in a peculiar season, which will have fewer races than usual.

“I have always said that I will do this 2020 season and then I will decide. If I continue to enjoy the races this year, I will continue; if not, I will retire. I love to race, and I do not care about the rest, it is very simple,” he recently explained.

