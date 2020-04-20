The Finnish pilot does not join the ‘fashion’ of Simracing in confinement

Call on F1 and the FIA ​​to make the “safest” decision about returning to the slopes

Kimi Räikkönen is not attracted to Simracing, despite having become the favorite pastime of most pilots confined by the Covid-19 coronavirus. The Finn prefers to wait for the real races to return, but urges the FIA ​​to make a “safe” decision about the return of Formula 1.

The 2007 world champion has never been very friendly with simulators, let alone the more ‘conventional’ ones, since those used by Formula 1 teams are very sophisticated and complex. “I am not interested – Simracing – I prefer to wait for the real races to return,” said Räikkönen in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

“It wasn’t that I didn’t like it – the Ferrari simulator -. Let’s say that flying to Italy to face a simulator is not exactly the reason why I chose this job. Running on a circuit is something else. Anyway, those simulators they are completely different and extremely more complex than virtual races, “he added.

As for the return of Formula 1 to action, the Alfa Romeo driver still does not know when it will be, but he asks the Federation for caution and for the safest decision to be made.

“We will return when F1 and the FIA ​​decide that it is possible to do it safely. It is not our decision, I am sure they will assess the situation very carefully. We will run at the right time, even if it has to be done behind closed doors,” has added.

On the other hand, Kimi says that he is more motivated than ever and sees no reason to end his sports career in the short term.

“I will continue while I have fun and have motivation. Now I feel more motivated than ever. At some point I will see what happens and I will draw conclusions. At the moment, nothing changes for me,” said Räikkönen to conclude.

