Kimi Räikkönen assures that if he does not enjoy Formula 1 during this 2020 season, this will be his last campaign as a pilot in the Grand Circus. Of course, he also recognizes that if he has a good time on the track this year, chances are that fans can enjoy ice man again in 2021.

Kimi’s retirement has been one of the topics to be addressed in recent years, especially in 2018, when few bet on the continuity of the Finn after the arrival of Charles Leclerc at Ferrari. ‘Iceman’ went to Sauber, in a move that many did not understand, but he did it simply because he loves to race and measure himself wheel to wheel with other riders.

“I have always said that I will do this 2020 season and then I will decide. If this year I continue enjoying the races, I will continue; if not, i will retire. I love to run, and I don’t care about the rest, it’s very simple. I like the feeling of being wheel to wheel with other drivers, during my two years outside of Formula 1 I missed it. That is why I came back, “Kimi acknowledged in an interview for the Argentine media Infobae.

Räikkonen will race his 18th season in Formula 1 in 2020 and in the eleventh race of the current campaign he will become the driver with the most races contested in all of history, thus breaking the record of 323 that Rubens Barrichello has held since 2011. However, Kimi is clear that this record neither goes nor comes.

“I really don’t care much about being the most racing driver ever. In the end it is something that will not make me happy when I remember all my years in Formula 1. I think there are many more things I will remember about my career than the exact number of races I have done, “he added.

In closing, Kimi does not think that he will miss Formula 1 the day he leaves. The Finn is sure that when he is no longer part of the grid he will have other things to think about.

“When I leave, I don’t think I miss Formula 1. There are very good people in this sport and I will keep in touch with them, but that’s all. I have spent many years in this sport and when I decide to stop, I am sure that I will find many things to be busy “, Kimi has expressed to close.

