Raiders react to Derek Chauvin verdict with unbelievably tone deaf tweet

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting blasted on social media after they posted an insensitive tweet in regards to the Derek Chauvin trial.

Across the United States on Tuesday, countless individuals are celebrating the news that former policeman Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all three charges for the murder of George Floyd. Justice – or at least, accountability – being served is rightfully being shouted from the rooftops.

On Twitter, sports organizations and standouts are posting their joy in the verdict. The Las Vegas Raiders decided to take to social media as well, but they’re getting absolutely destroyed for the unbelievably tone-deaf message they posted on Twitter.

An insensitive George Floyd message was posted by the Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have got to be kidding here. Floyd was yelling out “I can’t breathe” when Chauvin had his knee on the back of his neck for several minutes. It’s three words that will never be forgotten across the globe.

The Raiders tried to show support for Floyd and Chauvin’s guilty verdict and they couldn’t have been more tone deaf about things. This was the best their social media team could come up with? “I can breathe”?

The replies to the tweets lets you know exactly how countless people feel about it.

About to be a job opening on the Raiders social media department – Hugh Jassole (@HughJassoleLV) April 20, 2021

Communications department approved this. PR department approved this. Digital team approved this. Legal, too, probably. Unreal. – Z (@djboothEIC) April 20, 2021

the fact that there were MEETINGS that went into approving this graphic and y’all made it your pinned tweet shows you gotta have the most tone deaf social media staff on the planet – Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) April 20, 2021

the oakland raiders wouldn’t have tweeted this – Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 20, 2021

It’s completely understandable to see so many people having this reaction. The fact that there was likely a meeting about this and it somehow got approved through several different departments is hard to believe, and it honestly makes one question whether ownership had to be involved here.

Over an hour later and the graphic hasn’t been taken down or deleted yet. What’s it going to take, for thousands of fans to lose their minds? Next time the Raiders decide to post something in support of such big and important news, they should really think twice before actually sending it. Come on.