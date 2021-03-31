Raiders extend Kolton Miller’s contract for three seasons

03/31/2021 at 7:41 AM CEST

EFE / Las Vegas

The left tackle Kolton miller ha extended his contract for three seasons with Las vegas raiders worth more than 18 million a year. The deal places Miller in the top five highest paid offensive tackles annually, according to a source close to the deal.

The extension is worth up to $ 68.7 million, according to his agency. While the source adds that that includes the salary of $ 2.316 million from the last year of Miller’s rookie agreement, a fifth-year option for 10.88 million and the three new years in the agreement, which can be worth another 18.505 million. per year if he achieves certain incentives, another source familiar with the agreement indicated that the contract includes a guaranteed $ 42.6 million at the time of signing, and maintains the 2018 first-round selection with the team until the 2025 season.

Miller tweeted: Raider Nation, we’re getting started! Very excited for the future, let’s get to work !!

Raider Nation, we are just getting started! So excited for the future, let’s get to work‼ ️ pic.twitter.com/IfctV12ut0 – Kolton Miller (@kolton_miller) March 30, 2021

The raiders they renewed their offensive line this offseason, trading visiting center Rodney Hudson, defender Gabe Jackson and right tackle Trent Brown. Those movements saved the team $ 32.6 million in salary and they generated a large number of picks from mid to late round. However, Miller was considered immovable due to his constant play and his age, 25 years. Last season, Miller earned a 72.9 rating on Pro Football Focus, allowing two sacks on 961 plays.