Former player Raí Souza, world champion with the Brazilian team in 1994 and current executive director of soccer for Sao Paulo, harshly criticized the president of his country, Jair Bolsonaro, and opposed an early return of soccer in the country.

04/30/2020 at 18:37

CEST

EFE

Bolsonaro “it is on the edge, many times, of irresponsibility when it goes against all the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO)”, said the former Paris Saint-Germain soccer player in an interview on the ‘GloboEsporte’ portal.

Raí affirmed that if the president loses “governability”, he wants and hopes that he “resigns” to avoid a political trial for the purpose of impeachment in Congress.

“The focus has to be the coronavirus pandemic”, which in Brazil already leaves 5,466 deaths and 78,162 confirmed cases after two months from the first recorded infection, according to the champion in the 1994 United States World Cup.

Likewise, he considered that the head of state “invents political crises” and looks at his “own interests or that of relatives” in the midst of a pandemic.

“It is unacceptable,” he said, referring to the open political crisis in the government. after the resignation of the Justice Minister, former judge Sergio Moro, who accused Bolsonaro of “politically interfering” in the Federal Police, which is investigating some of his children.

Bolsonaro disparages the seriousness of COVID-19, which he calls “influenza”, affirms that imposing “quarantines” is a “crime” and has encouraged Brazilians to return to work against the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and of the WHO.

This week, asked about the exponential increase in deaths in the country, the president replied: “So what? I’m sorry, but what do you want me to do?”

Raí said that Bolsonaro’s attitude has even made him doubt the suitability of the presidential system that rules in Brazil.

“Being subject to a person like that, to a president like that, who was democratically elected but who makes decisions that completely confuse the population … Because of him, the calculation can be made, there will be thousands more deaths”, he denounced.

Asked about a return to football in the coming weeks, Raí made it “very clear” that Sao Paulo’s position “is not to return quickly” to the competition.

“We have to return in due course, with guidelines, gradually and obviously starting with training, but without a specific date of when the championship will return,” he said.

His opinion clashes with that of Bolsonaro, who this week defended the return of football and revealed that his government “is working” for it, although he clarified that they will do so according to the technical criteria of the Ministry of Health, which, on the other hand, expects the peak of the pandemic for the months of May and June.

All soccer competitions are suspended in Brazil due to the coronavirus crisis, while the start of the League, scheduled for the first week of May, is still in the air. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has not yet officially manifested itself in this regard, although everything indicates that the Brazilian Championship will be delayed at least until June.

