São Paulo’s executive director of football, Raí, set aside his generally polemical speech and made harsh criticisms of President Jair Bolsonaro. According to the tricolor leader, the ideal would be for the politician to resign his post to avoid an impeachment process due to his decisions.

“If I lose governance, I hope and hope for a resignation to avoid the impeachment process, which is always traumatic. Because the focus has to be on the pandemic. (Impeachment) is not something to think about now, no energy can be spent on it, but if it is damaging this gigantic health crisis, it has to be considered “, said the leader, in an interview with Globoesporte.com.

Raí, São Paulo football director

Photo: Disclosure / São Paulo / Estadão

Raí criticizes the president’s stance on the way he is fighting the coronavirus pandemic. “A clumsy stance is the least that can be said. At that moment, for example, he gave that testimony on a national network … He is at the limit, often, of irresponsibility, when he goes against all the Organization’s recommendations. World Health Organization “, he said.

The leader also made it clear that his irritation with Bolsonaro is not only limited by the way he is treating the covid-19, but also how he manages the country. “Another absurdity of Bolsonaro is to invent political crises or self-interest, family, in the through a pandemic. It’s unacceptable. I’m sure a lot of people agree, including some supporters of Bolsonaro. He was democratically elected, but democracy itself is managing to stop it, “he continued.

The director says that São Paulo is against the early return of Brazilian football, despite the delicate financial situation that the club, like most other teams in Brazil, lives. “It is good to make it clear and reinforce that São Paulo’s position is not to return quickly. It is to go back to your time, with the guidelines, and gradually, obviously starting training without a certain date when the championship will return,” he said.

Maintaining a direct speech and even running away from his style of interviews, Raí even complained about presidentialism. “I think that made me even question presidentialism. Being subject to someone like that, to a president like that, who was democratically elected, but who makes decisions that completely confuse the population. Because of him, and then the calculation can until it is done, thousands more deaths will happen “, he added.

