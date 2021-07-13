Rahm, with Lowry and Oosthuizen in the first two rounds at Royal St. George’s

The pairings of the 149th British Open, latest Grand slam of the season that begins this Thursday in the Royal St George’s of Sandwich (England). Jon Rahm, current US Open champion, has been cast in one of the games with special TV coverage, the first two days of competition with the defending champion, the Irishman Shane lowry (He won in 2019 since last year the pandemic forced the Open to be suspended), and with the 2010 champion, the South African Louis Oosthuizen, runner-up in the last two majors, the PGA and the US Open. His first round will start this Thursday at 10.58 Spanish peninsular time.

Regarding the other Spaniards, Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño He will play with Mike Lorenzo Vera and Abel Gallegos starting at 7.57 in our country; Jorge Campillo he will share the round with Sam Burns and Lucas Herbert (10.14 h.); Sergio garcia will play with Scottie Scheffler and Yuxin Lin from 11.31. Y Rafa cabrera he’s on the afternoon shift, with Keegan Bradley and Ricard Lee, at 3:04 p.m.

Other prominent groups for these first two rounds of the tournament are Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Branden Grace; Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris and Justin Rose; Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, and Adam Scott, and Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, and Cameron Smith.