Rahm wakes up with a 64, climbs 62 places and has leader Oosthuizen within 6 strokes

How the South African is playing golf Louis Oosthuizen this year, especially in the ‘majors’, where he was second in the PGA and US Open and this Friday with 65 strokes for 129 (-11) he continued in the lead on the second day of the British open in the Royal St George’s (Sandwich, England) and reaffirming his leadership of the previous day in the last Grand Slam of the year. Oosthuizen sends by two blows over the other great protagonist of the day, the 24-year-old American Collin morikawa, winner of the PGA in 2020 and author of a 64-shot card for 131 (-9). Morikawa at times flirted with 62, the lowest result in a ‘major’ achieved in 2017 by South African Branden Grace.

The displays of power by Oosthuizen and Morikawa left the brave and expected reaction of Jon Rahm in that, in a great recovery that the Basque needed like May water, and that was also made with a perfect, magnificent and restorative but ‘darkened’ return for the swing, tee to green and putt performance of ‘Shrek’. Louis, remember, was British champion in 2010 and presents second places in the other three ‘big’.

We must also highlight the performance that the Castellón is having Sergio garcia in his 24th British, where we remember he has been 2nd twice, in 2007 (he lost in the playoff) and in 2014. Sergio had an irregular start to the day as he started adding two bogeys in the first holes but then with patience and good judgment, without making noise, but knowing how to use his weapons, which he still has at 41, he recovered very well with four birdies. Too bad of the three putts at 18 to sign 69 shots, 137 in total (-3) and top 25, specifically tied for 24th.

Louis Oosthuizen hits from the tee on the 16th hole

Rahm may have missed a birdie along the way in the first five holes, but from 6 to 9 he fulfilled and covered with 32 strokes, three under par, this first part of the course thanks to three birdies with pocketed putts of between five and a half feet. three meters. Barrika’s player played very solidly, committing as few mistakes as possible and this time he took advantage of clear birdie opportunities.

In the second part of the round, Jon saw how his ball hung from the hole at 10 and made him a ‘tie’ at 12, but at 13 and 14 (par 5), he was able to beat a links that this Friday was placid with those on the afternoon shift. Oosthuizen and Rahm took advantage of it, but also important men such as world No. 1 Dustin Johnson (65 for 133, -7) or the Silver Pitcher champion in 2017 Jordan sppieth (67 for 132, -8).

Jon needed to deliver a good lap under par, he looked for it, fought it and found it, but the distance that separates him from the leader is considerable (6 strokes) although there are 36 holes to go and in a links like this one at St. George’s, be careful. pass everything. The flag rags barely moved into the afternoon, sunny and exciting for the game, and this shift’s golfers took advantage of it. Rahm’s third birdie in the second nine, sixth of the day, came on the 15th hole after a magnificent second shot to the green where he stopped the ball one meter from the pot.

Rahm was climbing little by little in the classification and with three holes left he was already tied 12th when he had started the day in position 74. At hole 16 the ball did not want, indeed, he did not really want to enter the hole remaining millimeters from falling inside. A shame It would have been the fourth consecutive birdie and a warning to Oosthuizen, who gave his first sign of weakness with a bogey-4, the first in 34 tournament holes.

The task remained to be finished. In the 17th the green (short par 4) failed again, the leader while Rahm from the rough left another birdie option, long, but achievable. And again, the ball did not want to enter! licking the hole. Oosthuizen was able to miss another shot but made a ten-meter putt to save par. In the 18 pair of both and the six strokes of difference before the ‘moving day’ of this Saturday.

“It was a great lap and the key compared to the previous day, putting putts early,” said Rahm in the mixed zone. “The third round is the most important. I can play well and give myself a chance for Sunday, I hope the leaders do not have a very low result. I don’t need to do anything extraordinary, but if I had to, I have the confidence, “added the Spaniard.