Rahm, two strokes from the lead at Farmers Insurance

01/31/2021 at 12:35 PM CET

Sport.es

The Mexican Carlos Ortiz, who starred in the best tour of the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open tournament, of the PGA Tour, rose to first place in the provisional classification, which shared with American Patrick Reed, after adding both 206 strokes (-10)

His advantage is two strokes over a list of five players, including the Spanish Jon Rahm, who added 208 strokes (-8), all of them with options to fight for the title this Sunday, when the fourth and last day of the tournament that distributes 7.5 million dollars in prizes is played.

Ortiz, as happened in the second round, was one of the golfers who best adapted to the weather conditions of the Torrey Pines South municipal course, in La Jolla (California), this time without the wind or rain of the previous days. He proved it with a record of 66 strokes (-6), the best of the day, which allowed him to regain 20 positions to co-lead with Reed.

Reed, shared leader

Reed, 30, this time was not as inspired as in previous days, made a brilliant first half of the tour in which he scored an eagle and three birdies.

But in the second it was a nightmare to commit four consecutive bogeys until on par 5 of the 18th hole he again got the birdie that saved the day, in which he was also the protagonist of a controversial action.

Reed, faced a rulebook issue when he dropped an allegedly embedded ball after removing it from a bunker, before the officer had arrived as the rules establish.

Rahm, on the prowl

Rahm, second in the world, who starts as a great favorite for the title, remained in the fight despite having an irregular day with a good start with two birdies in a row (holes 2 and 3), but then it was all ups and downs to end with a signed card of 72 (par) after making the fourth birdie of the day on hole 17.

Along with Rahm, the Norwegian Viktor Hovland, who came out of the leader, also added 208 hits (-8) dfter delivering a 73-hit (+1) signed card.

Americans Lanto Griffin and Sam Burns, along with Australian Adam Scott completed the list of the five players who share third place