Rahm, third round the pair before the game stopped due to the threat of a storm

The ‘moving day’ did not appear anywhere this Saturday so Jon rahm I mean well, those with the head sank after the wind rose in the Augusta National In the afternoon and at 4 p.m. local time, the suspension will be decreed due to the threat of a storm, or the Biscayan needs a real miracle on the last lap to have any chance of victory in Masters.

Just finishing Rahm his round of par (72), the third this week, the siren sounded warning of the arrival of a storm, the players marked their balls and headed to the clubhouse. It was not expected to be for long, between an hour and an hour and a half with Justin rose which remained the leader with -7 on the 7th hole.

Rahm was provisional 23rd after not working out for the third day in a row, especially on the greens, even two good shots that did not finish as he expected on the green aroused his anger, especially that of the 11th hole. Jon made two birdies and two bogeys on the first nine holes. On the 8th he putt again for eagle but the ball touched the hole. 36 strokes, even, in these first nine.

On the 11th hole, first of the Amen Corner, the wind blew him away something and a priori hit without problems to the green ended with the ball far over the flag and a bad approach: bogey. In 12 he was compensated with a great blow but the ‘2’ did not fall, in 13 he was lucky that his ball did not go to the left stream after bouncing off the trees, and in 14 he scored again past the green. your fourth card bogey.

He was able to amend the flat with two birdies on 15 and 16 (here he made the only putt of more than three meters of the day), and with pairs on 17 and 18 he signed 72 and 216 in total, seven strokes from Rose in the timing of suspension.