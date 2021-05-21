Rahm survives day one of the PGA Championship

05/21/2021 at 4:22 AM CEST

EFE / Kiawah Island

The Biscayan golfer Jon Rahm has survived the first round of the Championship of the Association of Professionals of Golf of the United States, the second big one of the year that takes place this week in Kiawah Island, in the coast of South Carolina, with a result of even. “It has been a difficult day, especially with how bad I have hit him. It has not been my best day from tee to green, although I have managed to handle certain situations & rdquor ;, Rahm told EFE, who has stayed five strokes from the leader, the Canadian Corey Connors (-5), with three days left. “I have played the holes very well against the wind, putting the ball in the fairway and in good places when necessary. The important thing is that in those first holes it was on par with how bad I have given it and the places I have been & rdquor ;, explained the number three in the world ranking, that you have seen it with the wind. “Let’s see if for the rest of the week, assuming there is going to be the same wind, taking Sunday off, I can polish details and hit it a little better. And give me a chance to birdie. I know it is very difficult, but it is possible & rdquor ;, the Barrika golfer, who remains among the favorites to win, told EFE.

With a tight leaderboard and harsh conditions, anything can happen in the rest of the competition. “With organized laps, few can be done. It is very difficult and you do not have to have a huge failure to get a bogey. See if I can play the last few holes at par or a little better the rest of the week and improve the rest a little, ”Rahm said. The other Spaniard in this 103rd edition of the PGA Championship, the Castellón Sergio García, finished the first round with +5, after scoring three bogeys and a double bogey in the last six holes.