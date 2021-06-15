Rahm, start of the US Open with Leishman and Reed

This Thursday the third ‘major’ of the season, the US Open, and it does so with three Spanish representatives. Jon Rahm, Sergio García and Rafa Cabrera have met their teammates this Tuesday for the first two rounds in Torrey pines.

The San Diego countryside will experience the return of Jon rahm, forced to leave the Memorial ten days ago for a positive for coronavirus. At that time, Barrika’s was the outstanding leader of the tournament, a situation that made him arrive in San Diego eager to make up for himself.

Rahm announced last Saturday on social networks that he had given two negatives within twenty-four hours, a circumstance that allowed him to return to his usual routines. Thus, he will try to take his own revenge in a very special field for him.

It was in Torrey pines when in January 2017 he won his first major tournament as a professional, the Farmers Insurance Open. In a field that he likes and has been good at in the past, Rahm aspires to fight for that ‘major’ that he has started to scan regularly in recent times. In fact, he has already accumulated seven top-10s in the Grand Slam and in this 2021 he has been fifth in Augusta and eighth in the PGA.

Rahm will share its first two days of competition with Marc Leishman and Patrick Reed. In the first on Thursday, starting at hole 10, it will be in the afternoon shift, while in the second it will change to the morning shift starting from hole 1.

They have also met their fellow travelers in the first two rounds of competition Sergio garcia and Rafa Cabrera. Sergio does so willing to cut the streak of four consecutive missed cuts. In fact, since his victory at the Augusta Masters in 2017, he has only made four cuts in fifteen majors and has not achieved any top-20s. To try to reverse this trend, he will play alongside Adam Scott and Bubba Watson, in a match in the turn before Rahm’s but, in his case, with the first day starting from the 1st tee and the second from the 10th tee.

For its part, Rafa cabrera has been paired for the first two days with Adrian Meronk and Sung Kang. The canary will try to continue with his good streak of cuts passed in this tournament and look towards a top20 that he touched last year. In his case, he will do it in the morning session on Thursday from the 10th tee and in the afternoon on Friday from the 1st tee.