Rahm signs a lap without torque damage, 5 hits behind leader Conners (67)

The first day of PGA Championship, second Grand slam of the year that is played in the spectacular Ocean course from Kiawah Island (South Carolina), It was a great golf test to which the PGA of America contributed by listening to the requests of the players and setting the imposing stage: tees, fairways, rough, greens and flags so that golfers did not suffer more than they should.

The tournament has only just begun and about 15 players managed to get down from par 72 in the morning shift (about 30 on the way to the end of the day) with the lead, then, in 69 strokes (-3) shared by the double winner ( 2018 and 2019) Brooks Koepka, Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland, Aaron Wise Y Sam horsfield. Until the Canadian came in Corey conners, full with a return of 67 (-5, with 6 birdies and a bogey). He got a lot of income from a great game from tee to green and with an easy swing and without getting into trouble, he placed leader in clubhouse.

Sergio after a putt on hole 6 of this first day

Jon rahm (a single birdie in par 5s) signed par 72. The Basque played a containment lap, without much fuss, with two birdies and two bogeys on his card and a provisional top 30. There is no damage after this record, there are 54 holes left, one world and he is five from the head. His best result in this ‘big’ is a tied 4th place in 2018.

While the Castellón Sergio garcia It was more irregular, more a roller coaster with four bogeys and two birdies in the first nine holes, and two birdies, three bogeys and a painful double bogey-7 (in the 16, par 5), in the seconds, far even from the cut, now at +2 but will go up to +3 or +4.

The journey of the ‘magician’ Pete dye It is tough, a real challenge, but if you play well there is a game, the birdies come out, there are holes to recover, you can win shots in the par 5s and the occasional short par 4 with the wind in your favor … But if not It is fine, the field can be done but it is very long. If not, ask the 2017 champion Justin thomas (75, +3) or double champion in 2012 and 2014 Rory McIlroy (75, +3) Or to the green jacket Adam scott (78, +).

On the other side of the coin you have to put the veteran Phil Mickelson, which honored the invitation received with a turn of 70 after 4 birdies without failure in the nine seconds, which is said soon. Same ‘score’ as the defending champion Collin morikawa.

The truth is that this first day of the PGA gave game and there was a show. The PGA of America decided to play with the meters, the distances. The field is not being played as long as it could. The pleas of the players during the week did not fall on deaf ears and the PGA ‘took pity’ on them. Thus, up to 9 holes were played with the advanced tees. All these adjustments were made with the wind blowing all day from the East.

Classification 1st day (par 72):

67 Corey Conners (Can)

69 Brooks Koepka (USA), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Keegan Bradley (USA), Aaron Wise (USA), Sam Horsfield (GBR)

70 Collin Morikawa (USA), Phil Mickelson (USA)

…

71 Paul Casey (GBR), Tyrrell Hatton (GBR) Rickie Fowler (USA), Louis Oosthuizen (SAF), Justin Rose (GBR)

72 Jon Rahm (Eng), Bubba Watson (USA), Bryson DeChambeau (USA)

73 Lee Westwood (GBR), Henrik Stenson (Sue), Hideki Matsuyama (Jap), Jordan Spieth (USA)

74 Patrick Reed (USA), Jason Day (Aus)

75 Justin Thomas (USA), Rory McIlroy (GBR), Martin Kaymer (Ale)

76 Tommy Fleetwood (GBR)

78 Adam Scott (Aus)