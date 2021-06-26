Rahm says Harrington and Faldo’s advice inspired him to win the US Open

The preparation of Jon rahm for him US Open suffered a major setback when his positive for Covid-19 forced him to withdraw from the Memorial tournament when he was the leader with six strokes of advantage with one match left, but the Spanish player said he was able to maintain a positive outlook thanks to the advice of great champions What Padraig Harrington Y Nick Faldo, who helped him this Sunday in Torrey Pines to win the first ‘major’ of his record.

Rahm said that both Harrington What Skirt They confessed that they had learned a lot from the adversity of being disqualified in two tournaments that they were ready to win. “Padraig told me a story where he was leading by five after 54 holes, signed the wrong scorecard and was disqualified,” he said. Rahm. “He said that with that defeat he learned much more than he would ever learn from the victory.”

And Nick texted me and told me a story about how he was winning a tournament, where he was leading with six strokes to six holes to go, and he was also disqualified, and how he learned from that and got a victory the following week, ”added the Biscayan golfer.

Rahm said the stories of Harrington Y Skirt stayed with him and inspired him and although many of the biggest names in golf collapsed in the US Open, the Spanish stood firm.

“I had in mind Padraig and Nick knowing that they won tournaments shortly after adversity and I knew that today was my day,” he said. Rahm, who finished 278 and six under par to beat the South African by a blow Louis Oosthuizen.

“I think that from the biggest setbacks we can make some of the biggest advances, and that’s why I stay so positive,” he said. Rahm. “I told Kelley (Rahm’s wife) that something good was going to happen. I don’t know what, but something good was going to come and I felt it on the field ”, explained the Biscayan golfer.

Rahm he managed a three-meter birdie on the first hole and another on the next to reduce the three-shot deficit he had started with the last day to one. “After that first tee shot, that second shot and that birdie, I knew there was something special in the air,” he said. “I could feel it … I knew I could do it and I believed it,” he said.