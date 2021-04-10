Rahm, satisfied to continue in the fight at the Masters

The Biscayan golfer Jon rahm He was satisfied after finishing the second round of the Augusta Masters at par and seven shots from the leader, the English Justin rose (-7), but not entirely happy with his game.

“There are moments. I’m hitting good shots, but you have to be so accurate and walk so tight this week, that that meter or meter and a half can cost you a lot, “he said. Rahm after a round with three bogeys and three birdies.

“There have been several holes where I have been on the defensive and it shows. Tomorrow it will take a low lap to get into position and not have to do a miracle on Sunday, ”commented the number three in the world ranking.

Jon rahm He is participating in his fifth Masters this week and is already quite familiar with the threats of Augusta National. “We will have to be a little more aggressive, but within what is possible. This field will penalize you if you go back ”, he pointed out.

“I imagine that these conditions with the greens a little harder and the course rolling a little more, it looks like it was played before. Someone like Chema with the short game that he has and with how accurate he is with irons, it will be very good for him, “he said. Rahm celebrating that the Guipuzcoan Chema Olazabal has qualified for the weekend in his thirty-second Masters.

“With his age (55 years old) and playing like he is playing. I played with Rory McIlroy today, who takes him 60 meters from the tee and has not made the cut. I hope you have a good weekend and I do a few, and we get together on Sunday to scare the people up there, “concluded the Barrika golfer smiling.