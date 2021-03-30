Rahm regains number one in Morikawa’s professional baptism

Related news

The Biscayan golfer Jon rahm finished with seven strokes under par the Golf Professionals Association Championship from United States (PGA Championship), the first big of the season that has been played this week on the route of Harding park in San Francisco. This result and his tie for thirteenth place allow him to return to the top of golf that reached three weeks ago and yielded for a week to the American Justin thomas.

“If I return to number one very well and if I will not have more options. Now I want to enjoy the week off and then have three weeks of good golf,” Rahm told Efe, before knowing the final result of the tournament, which has ended at six blows of the winner, the American Collin morikawa.

“On Thursday it was difficult for me from tee to green, I did not hit it very well and I saved one lap at par. Since then I have been improving little by little, especially over the weekend. Today I have been a little more accurate with the irons . I think that what I have lacked is to put some more putt “, said the Biscayan recapping his four days in Harding Park.

Jon Rahm, during the 2020 PGA Golf Championship EFE

“The second nine holes I played very solid, I managed to hit the ball very well and finish in good condition,” Rahm said about his last round. “The goal is to improve every day and learned that next time I have to start better,” he added.

The 25-year-old golfer, who had just played badly in his last tournament of the PGA Tour, has managed to mend his game in the twelfth great of his professional career. “From my experience and from what I’ve seen, you don’t have to do anything special to win a big tournament. You have to try to do your thing, play your game and try to do as little as possible,” said Jon Rahm.

The windswept Harding Park tour of the coast has challenged the skills of the world’s best. “I hope we return to this field. I love it and I have had a great time. I think I like it a lot because it reminds me of my land, the same climate and a field style very similar to that of Pedreña, where did it start Severiano Ballesteros“, commented Jon Rahm, the second Spaniard in history to reach world number one three decades after the mythical Seve.

Morakiwa for history

The American Collin Morikawa has conquered the Championship of the Association of Professionals of Golf of the United States (PGA Championship), that has been disputed this week in the course of Harding Park in San Francisco.

Everything is better in slow motion. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/y1X44nnh3H – PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 10, 2020

The PGA Championship was the first great of an unusual season marked by the pandemic of the coronavirus, in which the British Open and the US Open until September and Augusta Masters until November.

At 23 years old, Morikawa has made his debut at the PGA Championship with a victory without great ovations and without an audience, but just as valuable. With her, the golfer from The Angels settled in Las Vegas it has pocketed almost two million dollars and is among the top five in the world rankings.

With 13 shots under par, Morikawa finished two shots ahead of the Englishman. Paul casey, 20 years older than the winner, who also aspired to his first great, and the American Dustin Johnson, and three strokes ahead of a large group of local golfers with -10, Matthew wolf, Bryson Dechambeau, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson and Scottie scheffler, and the Australian Jason day.

The victory in the PGA Championship also serves Morikawa to place himself among the top positions of the PGA Tour rankings, ahead of the three finals in the coming weeks in Boston, Chicago and Atlanta, in which it could be done with the Fedex Cup and the ten million dollar prize.

