Rahm maintains second place in the world ranking

02/01/2021 at 09:51 CET

EFE

The Spanish Jon rahm cemented its second place in the world, after the currently immovable American Dustin Johnson, after his seventh place at the Farmers Insurance Open, which makes him move away from the also American Justin Thomas which occupies the third place.

Rahm He could not release victory in 2021, in one of his fetish tournaments, due to the lack of aim with the puts in the last round, but he made it clear that he is among the best and that it is only a matter of time.

In the European Tour, in the Dubai tournament, the Spanish representation also had an outstanding performance with Sergio garcia and Adri Arnau entering the top10. Garcia was sixth and Arnau, ninth, results that allow them to climb positions in the ranking.

Sergio garcia gains two positions to settle in 43rd place, while Adri Arnau He wins 8 and is close to the top100.

The American Patrick Reed, winner of Farmers Insurance, enters the top10, in tenth place, while the English Paul casey With his victory in the desert, he wins 11 places and is 16th in the world rankings.

The Mexican Abraham Ancer and the chilean Joaquin Niemann are in the 27th and 28th positions, both lose two notches, while the also Mexican Carlos Ortiz maintains position 54.

The Colombian John Sebastian Muñoz is step 61 on the list and Spanish Rafael Cabrera, in position 82, closes the Ibero-American participation among the hundred best in the world.