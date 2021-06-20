Rahm is still in the fight for the US Open

06/20/2021 at 05:35 CEST

The American Russell Henley remains the leader after completing the third round of the US Open, of the PGA Tour, but now accompanied by the Canadian Mackenzie Hughes and the South African Louis Oosthuizen by accumulating the three a record of 208 strokes (-5).

Two advantage over him American Bryson DeChambeau and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy who accumulated 210 (-3) after having delivered two signed cards of 68 (-3) and 67 (-4), respectively.

Hughes and Oosthuizen revived the memories of Tiger Woods on Saturday at the US Open in Torrey Pines.

As in 2008, when Woods made eagle putts on the green at numbers 13 and 18, this Open followed the same development.

It was Hughes first, rolling on an eagle-like putt of just over 18.2 meters from the back of the green to the forward pin at No. 13 that got him into the mix. Then came Oosthuizen with a 15.2 meter eagle putt, a front pin at 18.

That led them to be tied for the lead with Henley, who was clinging to his life at the end of a third round he set up. the setting for a Sunday full of possibilities.

McIlroy and DeChambeau were two shots behind. McIlroy has gone seven years without a major, and DeChambeau may get the last laugh by joining fellow countryman Brooks Koepka with back-to-back US Open titles.

A US Open that was devoid of emotion for two days came to life in a big way.

Hughes, coming off four consecutive missed cuts, birdied 18 for a 68 of 3-under. He was the first player to reach 208 (-5).

Oosthuizen did almost nothing until he hit 15.2 meters in putts on the last three holes, a 9.4 meter birdie on the 16th, and his big eagle on the last.

And he will have a lot of nerves on Sunday playing in the final group with Oosthuizen, who has had five finals in the majors, two in the playoffs, since winning the 2010 British Open at St. Andrews.

While the Spanish Jon Rahm, third in the world, did not have his best performance and delivered the worst card so far in the tournament with a record of 72 (+1), but barely lost one position by occupying sixth place with a cumulative of 211 (-2) to three of the leaders, who also had the Americans Matthew Wolff and Scottie Scheffler.

Rahm did not have his best touch on long shots and that conditioned the work on the greens to finish the round with just two birdies, which he achieved in the second half of the round at Torrey Pines, in addition to making a bogey and double bogey, the that he committed on par 4 of the 14th hole, which prevented him from reaching the last round tomorrow, Sunday, with more options when trying to fight for the champion title.

World number one Dustin Johnson posted a 68 (-3) and was among those 1 under 212, four behind and very much in the game at this major and on this golf course.

The Spanish Sergio García and Rafael Cabrera did not find the best inspiration in their blows either. and they forgot to have any option in the day of Sunday when moving away from the leaders 10 strokes after accumulating 218 (+5).

Garcia delivered a signed card of 73 strokes (+2), while Cabrera, who had a brilliant tournament start, lost the magic in his touches and made a record of 74 (+3).

Both golfers dropped to 45th place, the same one they share with seven other golfers, including Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas, who delivered a record of 74 strokes (+3).

The young Chilean golfer Joaquín Niemann, with a signed card of 71 (par), accumulated 215 strokes (+2) to occupy the twenty-ninth place, which he shares with the American Daniel Berger.

While the Argentine Fabián Gómez could not have his best concentration and had to live the worst route so far in the tournament, having a record of 78 (+7) that cost him to accumulate 224 hits (+11) and go down to the penultimate classification place (70).