Rahm is still in the fight at the Masters

04/10/2021 at 04:05 CEST

EFE / Augusta

The Biscayan golfer Jon rahm has finished the second round of the Masters, which takes place this week on the historic Augusta National course, on par and seven strokes behind the leader, the Englishman Justin Rose (-7). “There are moments. I’m hitting good shots, but you have to be so accurate and ride so tight this week that that meter or five feet can cost you quite a bit, ”Rahm said after a round with three bogeys and three birdies. “There have been several holes where I have been on the defensive and it shows. Tomorrow it will take a low lap to get into position and not have to do a miracle on Sunday & rdquor ;, commented the number three in the world ranking.

Jon Rahm is participating in his fifth Masters this week and already knows Augusta National’s threats quite well. “We will have to be a little more aggressive, but within what is possible. This field will penalize you if you go back & rdquor ;, he pointed out. “I imagine that these conditions with the greens a little harder and the course rolling a little more, it looks like it was played before. Someone like Chema with the short game that he has and with how accurate he is with irons, will be very good & rdquor ;, said Rahm celebrating that the Gipuzkoan José María Olazabal, has qualified for the weekend at his thirty-second Masters. “With his age (55 years old) and playing like he is playing. I played with Rory McIlroy today, who takes him 60 meters from the tee and has not made the cut. I hope you have a good weekend and I do a few, and let’s get together on Sunday to scare the top guys & rdquor ;, the Barrika golfer concluded smiling.