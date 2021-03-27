Rahm, García and Ancer win on the PGA Tour

03/26/2021 at 12:35 CET

Jon Rahm and Sergio García won by second consecutive day at the Dell Technologies Match Play, from the PGA Tour. So did the Mexican Abraham Ancer in a second round that has left many surprises in these ten matches.

One of the matches that reached the distance was the one that Rahm made against the Irishman Shane Lowry, with whom he maintained great competitiveness and equality. He ended up deciding on the 18th hole later. Earlier, Lowry had gotten into the game after hitting two consecutive birdies on holes 16 and 17 after trailing 2-5 until the 12th hole.

Rahm, which was won in the first round by Colombian Sebastián Muñoz, now has 2-0 so far this tournament, and has secured his place in the knockout competition at the weekend. García also had a winning day and also did not need to reach the distance because he beat the Englishman Tyrrell Hatton with 4-1 at the completion of the 16th hole so nor needed to play the last two of the round.

Like Rahm, García showed great consistency in his shots, is now 2-0 in the tournament after defeating Lee Westwood in the first round, who bounced back in the second round to win over Frenchman Antoine Rozner 6-2. So it was not necessary to play the last three holes. Ancer followed in the footsteps of Rahm and Garcia He remained inspired and a winner after beating American Kevin Streelman 4-2, securing victory on the 17th hole when both golfers made par.

His compatriot Carlos Ortiz, who in the first round had beaten Japanese Hideki Matsuyana 6-2 until 15, this Thursday could not against Patrick Cantlay, who won 2-1 after completing the entire course. While, Justin Johnson, the world’s number one, who in the first round he had won 5-3 against Adam Long, in the second he failed to beat Robert MacIntyre, with whom he ended up tied (5-5). Johnson had two consecutive birdies on holes 16 and 17 that allowed him to avoid defeat.

Another golfer who completed the day with a draw was the young Chilean Joaquin Niemann, which repeated the result it already had in the first one. Niemann, who until hole 17 was ahead with 7-6 on the scoreboard, against Bubba Watson, at 18. The American golfer made a birdie and forced the tie (7-7). Next Friday, cGroup stage concludes of all against all that will define the golfers who advance to the eliminatory stage of the weekend, in which andRahm, García and Ancer have their pass secured.