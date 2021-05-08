Rahm ends his streak of outages at Wells Fargo

Americans Patrick Rodgers and Gary Woodland along with english Matt wallace ended up sharing the lead at the conclusion of the second round of the tournament Wells Fargo Champhionship, from the PGA Tour, and have a cumulative 136 strokes (-6), one advantage over the also local Kramer hickok (137, -5), which was fourth.

The Mexican Carlos Ortiz, who stood out with a record of 68 (-3), recovered 30 positions, and reached 138 impacts (-4) to share fifth place with four other players.

His compatriot Abraham Ancer He also finished in the Top 10 after delivering a 70-stroke card (-1) and amassing 139 (-3) to share the 10th place with three other golfers, including the American veteran. Phil Mickelson, leader of the first round, who finished the route of the second day with 75 (+4).

Three other Latin American players, the Argentine Emiliano Grillo (140, -2), the Venezuelan Jhonattan vegas (141, -1) and the Chilean Joaquin Niemann (142, even) surpassed the cut that was placed at (+2).

The reverse of the coin was starred by the Spanish Jon rahm, second in the world rankings, who for the first time this season could not make the cut. Barrika’s had 22 consecutive cuts made on the PGA Tour.

Rahm He finished the second round at the Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, with a record of 70 strokes (-1) after making two consecutive bogeys on holes 17 and 18 that left him with a cumulative 146 (+4).

The same fate ran his compatriot Rafael Cabrera (147, +5), the Puerto Rican Rafael Campos (148, +6) and the Colombian Sebastian Muñoz (150, +8)

1. Matt Wallace (England) 136 (69-67)

1. Gary Woodland (United States) 136 (67-69)

1. Patrick Rodgers (United States) 136 (68-68)

4. Kramer Hickok (United States) 137 (68-69)

5. Scott Piercy (United States) 138 (70-68)

5. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 138 (72-66)

5. Keith Mitchell (United States) 138 (67-71)

5. Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 138 (70-68)

5. Scott Stallings (United States) 138 (69-69)

…

Do not exceed cut (144)

Jon Rahm (Spain) 146 (76-70)

Rafa Cabrera (Spain) 147 (74-73)