Rahm, devastated after his forced withdrawal from The Memorial by a positive for Covid-19 when he was leader

The forced withdrawal of Jon rahm when he was a prominent leader of the The Memorial With six strokes of advantage after testing positive for Covid-19, he left the Biscayan golfer in the deepest desolation, who received the news at the end of the second day of the PGA Tour tournament.

Rahm He tested positive on Saturday and the result was confirmed again while he was playing at Muirfield Village GC. PGA Tour officials informed Rahm of the test result as he left the field and the former world number one, stunned, covered his face with his hand and bowed in agony and disbelief after receiving the news.

According to the PGA Tour, Rahm He was notified on Monday that he would be subject to contact tracing protocols after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19. According to the PGA Tour health and safety plan, a Rahm he was allowed to remain in the tournament on the condition that he would have to be screened every day and would have restricted access to the indoor facilities.

The Biscayan golfer had tested negative every day, but his most recent test, conducted after the conclusion of his rain-delayed second round on Saturday morning and before the start of the third in the afternoon, yielded a positive result to 4:20 PM Eastern Time, while I was still on the tour.

“I am very disappointed to have to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament,” he said. Rahm, who is asymptomatic, on Twitter. “This is one of those things that happens in life, one of those moments where the way we respond to a setback defines us as people. I am very grateful that my family and I are doing well. “

According to the protocols, Rahm he will be isolated until June 15 and said he plans to return to the golf course as soon as possible.

“Thank you to all the fans for your support and I am looking forward to seeing the final outcome tomorrow afternoon with all of you,” he added.

The PGA Tour called it “an incredibly unfortunate situation” and added that over the 50 tournaments that have been held since the end of last year’s pandemic-induced shutdown, there have only been four positives during the competition, including Rahm.

John rahmThe defending tournament champion led The Memorial at Muirfield Village Golf Club with 18 strokes under par and a six-point lead over second-placed.

With Rahm offstage, Americans Collin morikawa Y Patrick Cantlay they are now co-leaders with 12 under par heading into the last 18 holes.

“It is the most frustrating thing you can see on a golf course, a colleague, who has played masterfully and at the end of the tour they tell him that he has to retire,” he said. Morikawa, who accompanied Rahm until the last hole and was next to him when the Spanish golfer received the news.