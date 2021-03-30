Rahm deflates in Augusta before a huge Dustin Johnson

Related news

The Biscayan golfer Jon rahm has not managed to close distance from the American Dustin Johnson, leader at the end of the third day of the Augusta Masters, which takes place this week instead of in April as a result of the pandemic of the Covid-19.

As Rahm stumbled upon an unfortunate double bogey on the 8th hole and a final bogey to end his initial score of 9 under par thanks to three birdies, his matchmate Johnson scored a flawless round of 7 under par and a cumulative -16.

“I couldn’t make a putt. It saved me from making two birdies on 14 and 15. I try to always be positive, but now it’s hard for me because I’m seven shots away. Bad topic, ”Rahm told Efe disappointed that he will try to hunt down the leader during the last day.

Chip-in par save on No. 15 for Jon Rahm to retain a share of the lead. #themasters pic.twitter.com/qRayMgb3zS – The Masters (@TheMasters) November 14, 2020

The Barrika golfer, number two in the world ranking, had to finish his second round delayed by rain early in the morning on Saturday. “The good thing about this afternoon is that all the greens are going to be fast and Augusta is going to play more like Augusta usually plays,” Rahm had told EFE before starting the third round.

As in his previous Masters, in which he finished in fourth place (2018) and tied for ninth place (2019), the Biscayan golfer has placed himself among the top positions facing the decisive day on Sunday.

Other Spaniards

The Gran Canaria Rafa Cabrera Bello (+2), the other Spaniard who continues to compete in Augusta after the loss of Sergio garcia, champion of the 2017 Masters, for testing positive for coronavirus, and the elimination of the Guipuzcoan Jose Maria Olázabal, winner of the 1994 and 1999 editions, has struggled in his third round.

“The truth is that the first objective was to pass the cut. Obviously, it is not the main objective. Although it is not being a great Masters, I have the weekend to try to give myself opportunities,” Cabrera Bello told EFE after his second round, concluded with a par putt that allowed him to continue competing for the minimum.

A dream

The Basque has managed to win twelve tournaments in the PGA Tour, and the same number in the European tour, in addition to that European Tour Order of Merit that awards him among the greatest despite his youth. But he has a thorn in the main tournaments. The Masters would be his first ‘Major’, which is what he has left to win. Rahm wants to rush his title options to fulfill his dream.

The Spanish golfer, despite the pandemic, has been the protagonist of the season, only overshadowed by Dustin Johnson. His victory in the BMW Championship It was the step he needed to confirm himself. But before his fifth win on the PGA Tour, the victory in The Memorial raised him to number 1 in the world, the second Spanish to achieve it after Seve Ballesteros.

[Más información: Por qué Jon Rahm puede ganar The Masters]