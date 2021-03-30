Rahm clinches the BMW Championship with an extraordinary putt

Related news

The Spanish Jon rahm gave a lesson in control your emotions in the decisive moments and this Sunday he surpassed the American Dustin Johnson in the tournament title playoff BMW Championship, which was played in the Olympia Fields Country Club.

The duel between the two best in the world saw Rahm increase the total of points in relation to the American golfer, although Johnson saved the position of number one with a minimum final percentage that made the difference in his favor in the count of the scores.

But aside from the world rankings, Rahm showed his champion class by achieving a great birdie on the 18th hole, the scene of the tiebreaker between the two, which his rival failed to match. “I knew how well DJ was playing. I wasn’t expecting anything else,” Rahm stated. “I was completely sure I would make a playoff and I was hoping to win it. I never thought I would make another 17 or 25-meter putt, and it was a matter of waiting to win it. “I played an incredible putt, I made the playoffs and then Jon made an even more ridiculous putt on top of me,” said Johnson, who has two second places and a win in his last three starts.

66 FEET for the WIN! UNBELIEVABLE putt from @JonRahmPGA to claim @BMWChamps in a playoff! #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/DktJRjZLoj – PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 30, 2020

Rahm’s great birdie putt on the first extra hole kept him from thinking about his mistake in the third round, when he picked up his ball on the fifth green without marking it, resulting in a one-stroke penalty and his only bogey of the weekend. . Rahm won for the second time this year at the PGA Tour and the fifth title as a professional in the United States, which allowed him to win a prize of $ 1,710,000 in cash. In addition, the young Spanish golfer won his eleventh tournament as a professional in all the competitions he has played throughout the world.

Fight for the FedEx Cup

Johnson, 54-hole leader in his third consecutive tournament and coming off an 11-shot victory last weekend at the TPC Boston, he birdied three of his first four holes to open up a three-shot lead, but Rahm’s magic emerged to give him the victory. Johnson would later learn that he was good enough to stay at No. 1 by only a small margin in percentage not total points, where the Spaniard is the leader.

Jon Rahm, with the trophies of this Sunday EFE

Johnson also remains at No. 1 in the FedEx Cup Way to Tour Championship, the third and final playoff tournament, which means the quest for the 15 million bonus will begin with the starting score of -10, two ahead of Rahm (-8), second. The American golfer who has won 22 PGA Tour tournaments won a prize money of $ 1,026,000.

The young Chilean Joaquin NiemannThe 21-year-old also made an outstanding run with a 67 (-3) and led to a bogey on the 14th hole with no birdies the rest of the way. He tied for third place with the Japanese Hideki Matsuyama, who had a 69 (-1) and both added 278 hits (-2). Niemann, who secured his pass to the Tour Championship, won a prize of $ 551,000, the same as Matsuyama received.

The big disappointment was the legendary Tiger Woods, who for the first time since 2010, in the Bridgestone Invitational, outpaced all four rounds of a tournament, which cost him to stay out of the competition next week

[Más información: Jon Rahm entra en la historia del golf: el ‘León’ de Barrika revive el sueño de Severiano Ballesteros]