Rahm, Cabrera, Ciganda and Muñoz, the Spanish Olympic team in Tokyo

The Biscayan Jon rahm, who this Sunday won his first ‘major’ by winning the United States Open, and the Gran Canaria Rafa Cabrera Bello, and no Sergio garcia, will be the Spanish representatives in the men’s golf tournament of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, according to the International Federation (IGF).

Once the qualification period for the Olympic Games is closed on Monday, Jon Rahm, new world number one, and Rafa Cabrera Bello will be in the men’s tournament, which will be played from July 29 to August 1 at the Kasumigaseki Country Club from Saitama.

Rafa Cabrera Bello is on the Olympic list instead of Sergio García, despite the fact that he is ranked 48th in the world ranking and the other is 140th.

Olympic golf tournaments are limited to 60 players for each of the men’s and women’s competitions. The IGF uses the official world golf rankings for this.

The top 15 players in the ranking qualify for the Olympics, with a limit of four players per country. Beyond those top 15, players are classified with a maximum of two per country that does not already have two or more players in the top 15.

The United States is the only country with four qualified players: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele.

The Rio 20216 podium was occupied by the British Justin rose, Swedish Henrik Stenson and the american Matt Kuchar.

For the women’s Olympic tournament, the deadline for qualification ends next Monday, June 28. The pamplonesa Carlota Ciganda and the malagueña Azahara Munoz, who were in Rio 2016, will be the Spanish in Tokyo.

List of 60 players qualified for Tokyo:

1. Jon Rahm (ESP)

2. Justin Thomas (USA)

3. Collin Morikawa (USA)

4. Xander Schauffele (USA)

5. Bryson DeChambeau (USA)

6. Rory McIlroy (IRL)

7. Tyrrell Hatton (GBR)

8. Viktor Hovland (NOR)

9. Hideki Matsuyama (JPN)

10. Paul Casey (GBR)

11. Abraham Ancer (MEX)

12. Sungjae Im (KOR)

13. Cameron Smith (AUS)

14. Joaquín Niemann (CHI)

15. Corey Conners (CAN)

16. Victor Perez (FRA)

17. Garrick Higgo (RSA)

18. Shane Lowry (IRL)

19. Marc Leishman (AUS)

20. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA)

21. Si Woo Kim (KOR)

22. Carlos Ortiz (MEX)

23. Mackenzie Hughes (CAN)

24. Sebastián Muñoz (COL)

25. Guido Migliozzi (ITA)

26. Emiliano Grillo (ARG)

27. Rikuya Hoshino (JPN)

28. Antoine Rozner (FRA)

29. Thomas Detry (BEL)

30. Alex Noren (SWE)

31. Thomas Pieters (BEL)

32. Kalle Samooja (END)

33. Matthias Schwab (AUT)

34. Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN)

35. Sami Valimaki (END)

36. Jazz Janewattananond (THA)

37. Jhonattan Vegas (VEN)

38. Francesco Molinari (ITA)

39. Henrik Norlander (SWE)

40. Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP)

41. Mito Pereira (CHI)

42. Joachim B Hansen (DEN)

43. Rory Sabbatini (SVK)

44. Sepp Straka (AUT)

45. Joost Luiten (NED)

46. ​​Ryan Fox (NZL)

47. CT Pan (TPE)

48. Adrian Meronk (POL)

49. Maximilian Kieffer (GER)

50. Juvic Pagunsan (PHI)

51. Wil Besseling (NED)

52. Ondrej Lieser (CZE)

53. Scott Vincent (ZIM)

54. Gunn Charoenkul (THA)

55. Hurly Long (GER)

56. Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

57. Rafael Campos (PUR)

58. Gavin Kyle Green (MAS)

59. Carl Yuan (CHN)

60. Kristian K Johannessen (NOR).