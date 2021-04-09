Rahm and Sergio in the last games this Friday, where rain is expected

This Friday Txema Olazábal has appeared in the first matches of the day. Specifically, in the fifth group, starting at 2:48 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). The great goal of the Basque is to maintain the good feelings of Thursday and fight to play the four rounds, something he has not achieved since 2014.

So much Sergio garcia What Jon rahm They will come out this Friday in the last matches of the day. Sergio will do it in the fourth from the tail, starting at 7:24 p.m., while Jon will start in the penultimate at 7:48 p.m.

Leader Justin Rose, 40 years old,

winner of the USA Open in 2013He left at 3:36 p.m., and the truth is that it was being a very different day from the first. The Englishman was +3 this Friday after eight holes, with four bogeys for a birdie on his card while on Thursday he made 9 under par in his last 11 holes. Jordan sppieth He left at 4:54 p.m. A match before Spieth came out Justin thomas and two ahead he did Bryson DeChambeau.

Rose, in her 15th Masters, was the seventh time in her career that she had led at Augusta and she has yet to win. The Englishman, who recovered a driver from four years ago to play this week, left the same result at the top of the table as on Thursday, November 2020, although there were three co-leaders at the time.

Rose equaled Jack nicklaus as the one who has been the leader or co-leader the most times after the first day at the Masters and it was the 19th time that he finished at the top of a PGA Tour tournament (0 wins in 4 attempts in the ‘majors’). The 65th was his best result in 59 laps he has played at Augusta.

One of the important aspects to take into account this Friday was the weather. According to the forecast, a more cloudy and humid day is expected. There is a 40 percent chance of showers and some isolated thunderstorms, mainly from three in the afternoon local time, 21 hours in Spain, when Sergio and Rahm are in the field. In any case, even if it rains, a large amount of water is not foreseen.