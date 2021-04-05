Rahm and Sergio García, to the quarterfinals

Jon Rahm and Sergio García remain in contention in the Dell Technologies Match Play tournament, on the PGA Tour, and this afternoon they will contest the quarterfinals, beating South African Erik van Rooyen and Canadian Mackenzie in the morning session in the round of 16 Hughes.

Rahm won Van Rooyen, 3-2, as Barrica finished the 16th hole with a three-stroke advantage over his rival. Sergio Garcia did it 2 to 1 over Hughes.

In the quarterfinals, Rahm will face American Scottie Scheffler, who beat Englishman Ian Poulter in the round of 16 (5-4); while Sergio García will face the French Victor Perez, who beat the Scotsman Robert MacIntyre (5 to 4).