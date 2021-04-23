Rahm and Palmer start three headshots at the start of the Zurich Classic by teams

The Spanish Jon rahm and the american Ryan palmer, defending champions, started with 65 strokes (-8) to share the sixteenth place with 12 other teams on the first day of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA tour tournament that is played in pairs in Avondale (Louisiana).

Rahm, the only Spanish participant in the tournament, and Palmer They got on well and divided the course with four birdies for the Spaniard and an eagle, the one from par 5 on hole 2, plus another birdie for the 44-year-old veteran Texas golfer.

Norwegians Viktor hovland Y Kris venturas they made a perfect 10 birdies round and together with the Americans Brice garnett Y Scott stallings, who birdied eight of the last 11 holes, handed out 62-shot cards (-10) to jointly lead the tournament.

Both pairs played consistently, especially on the green, where they used their putter inspiration when closing each hole.

Hovland started the Norwegian tandem’s career in qualifying by connecting a shot from the bunker to the left of the green just over a meter to make a birdie at par-5 seventh.

Fortune he birdied holes 8, 9 and 11, highlighted by his eight-foot putt on par-3 ninth, before Hovland took a 177-meter approach at 12 within a meter to set up another birdie. Hovland he also birdied par 5 on 18.

Seven teams delivered 63-hit scorecards (-9), including the two-time tournament champion, the American Billy horsche, and his partner Sam burns, Louisiana native and former LSU player.

Americans Tony Finau Y Cameron champion, who started from hole 9 in the same group as Horschel Y Burns, birdied the seventh and eighth to join the third-place teams.

The australian Cameron smith, who won the tournament during his first year as a team event in 2017, made a 12.5-meter eagle putt on the second par-5 hole to help him and his compatriot Marc leishman to achieve a 63 (-9). Smith he also had six of his seven team birdies.

Louis Oosthuizen he was about to put his approach shot in the water on the 18th hole, but then he jumped off a steep embankment to birdie himself and his teammate, the also South African Charl schwartzel, to a tie for third place.

Also with 63 strokes were the couples formed by the Americans Brendan steele Y Keegan Bradley; English Sebastian cappelen and the american Mark Hubbard; and the local Kyle stanley with the South Korean Kyoung-Hoon Lee.

Americans Xander Schauffele Y Patrick Cantlay, the only team with two players ranked in the top 10 in the world, finished among a handful of teams in 10th place with 64 strokes (-8), including the tandem formed by their compatriots Bubba watson Y Scottie scheffler.

The team of Argentine players formed by Nelson Ledesma Y Fabian Gomez he finished with a record of 66 strokes (-6) to share the twenty-ninth place with eight other teams, who also had the same record.

While the one formed by the also Argentine Andres Romero and the Venezuelan Jhonattan vegas He delivered a signed card of 68 hits (-4) that left them in position 51, which they share with 10 other teams.